The Philly Marathon is apologizing after some runners didn’t get medals Saturday

Philadelphia Marathon organizers issued an apology Saturday after some runners crossed the finish line but didn’t receive a medal.

That’s according to an email that race participants received following a handful of events that took place Saturday morning, including a half-marathon and an 8K. The full marathon is scheduled for Sunday.

Organizers did not say how many participants didn’t get a medal, but they said the lack of hardware was a result of “phenomenal weather, with record-breaking registration and an unprecedented number of day-of-race participants.”

“However, with great numbers comes great responsibility, and we acknowledge that we fell short in ensuring every runner received a medal today,” they wrote. “We understand the disappointment of not receiving a medal after your hard work.”

Organizers wrote that every runner who missed out on a medal would receive one in the mail. They’ll also get a discount code to sign up for next year’s race.

The full marathon starts at 7 a.m. Sunday along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.