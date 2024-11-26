Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving in Philly? Here’s how to stock up before the holiday

Planning to stock your bar for Thanksgiving? You might need to plan ahead. State-run liquor stores will be closed for the holiday, leaving some residents scrambling for alternatives. Whether you’re in Philly, across the river in New Jersey, or heading south to Delaware, here’s a breakdown of what’s open, what’s closed, and where to find alcohol before the turkey hits the table.

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania: Stock up early

In Pennsylvania, all state-run Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores are closed on Thanksgiving. If you need wine or spirits for your feast, Wednesday is your last chance to shop locally. Most stores will operate on normal hours the day before the holiday but expect crowds as shoppers rush to grab last-minute bottles. However, not all hope is lost — Pennsylvania grocery stores are legally allowed to sell wine, beer, and hard seltzers, even on holidays. Supermarkets like Acme, ShopRite, and Giant are your best bet if you’re in need of something last-minute on the day of. Most beer distributors are also open on Thanksgiving, offering another option for those in need of beer or other malt beverages.

Pro Tip: Grocery stores often have limited hours on holidays, so plan accordingly.

Delaware: No alcohol sales on Thanksgiving

Delaware’s liquor laws are among the strictest in the region. Package stores and craft distilleries must remain closed on Thanksgiving, and Delaware also prohibits supermarkets from selling any alcoholic beverages, meaning you won’t be able to buy alcohol anywhere in the state.

The Total Wine & More in Claymont, just minutes from the Pennsylvania border, sees a steady stream of holiday traffic from Pa. residents ahead of Thanksgiving. The appeal? Delaware has no sales tax, which can mean sizable savings if you’re buying in bulk.

Pro Tip: Make your purchases by Wednesday if you’re in Delaware or planning to cross the border.

New Jersey: Your Thanksgiving alcohol destination

For many Philadelphians, the closure of Pa. liquor stores means one thing: a quick trip to Jersey. New Jersey offers a welcome reprieve for those looking to buy alcohol on Thanksgiving Day. Liquor stores in the Garden State are allowed to operate on the holiday, except in dry municipalities.

For those in Philly, a quick trip across the bridge to South Jersey can save the day. Popular spots like Total Wine & More in Cherry Hill and Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart in Pennsauken are open for Thanksgiving business:

Pro Tip: Double check store hours before heading out, as holiday schedules can change.

Plan your holiday cheers

With closures in Pennsylvania and Delaware, and limited hours in New Jersey, the best strategy is to shop for alcohol early. Whether you’re grabbing a bottle of wine from your local grocery store or heading to South Jersey for a wider selection, planning ahead ensures your Thanksgiving celebration is festive and stress-free.

Don’t wait until the last minute to get your holiday spirits — cheers to a well-stocked Thanksgiving!