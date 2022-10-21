A former Philadelphia police sergeant accused of lying to the FBI after being accused of stealing cash during a drug raid testified Friday that he had given a flawed account out of a memory lapse, not in a deliberate attempt to deceive the agents.

Michael Kennedy, once a veteran supervisor in the department’s elite Narcotics Field Unit, admitted to a federal jury that he put loose money in his pocket during a search of a Kensington apartment in 2016. But he insisted he had later turned in the cash as evidence — and testified that he grabbed the money in part in the first place so it wouldn’t be stolen by other officers.

When interviewed by the FBI in 2017, Kennedy told them another officer was in the room where the money was found and would back up his story. But on the stand Friday, he agreed that video footage of the raid showed he was alone when he picked up the cash.

In an eight-count federal indictment, prosecutors accused Kennedy of coaching that former officer to lie on his behalf. Kennedy denied that accusation Friday as well.

A cop for 27 years, Kennedy quit the police force after the department said it planned to fire him due to the federal charges. He said he took part in up to 200 drug raids a year and had not consulted paperwork about the Oct. 13, 2016 raid in Kensington before talking with the FBI.

“It was nine months after the fact,” he said in response to questions from his defense lawyer, Michael Drossner. “Certain facts weren’t clear.”

In his cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph A. LaBar established that Kennedy was not aware of the video system — nanny cams installed by the alleged drug dealers — when he took the money the cash.

Kennedy faces charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to the FBI — the most serious of which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years. He was not charged with the underlying theft, an offense apparently ruled out by the statute of limitations,

The two reputed drug dealers in the loft that was raided that day were charged with weapons and drug charges and held in prison for months. But the criminal cases against them were dismissed in 2017 after a Common Pleas Court judge suppressed much of the evidence against them, finding that police did not have probable cause to search the apartment.