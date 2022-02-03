Philadelphia police on Thursday identified two officers who fired shots and wounded a 38-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at them outside a bar Monday in the city’s Fairmount section.

Officers Robert Scarpello and Monnie Beard, both 14-year veterans assigned to the 9th District, responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a dispatch report of a person with a gun on the 2700 block of Brown Street in front of a bar, police said.

They exited their patrol vehicle at the corner of 27th and Brown Streets, where they saw Ramon Antonio Miranda allegedly holding a black handgun. Police said the officers repeatedly ordered Miranda to drop the gun, but instead he pointed it at them.

Both officers fired and Miranda was struck once in the upper left leg near his groin. Police said they took Miranda into custody and recovered the gun. Miranda was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Miranda, who was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses, was transferred to Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, where he was listed in custody on Thursday in lieu of 10% of $275,000 bail.

The officers were not injured and no other people were reported hurt. The officers were placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation that is performed after all police firearm discharges.

CBS3 reported that police had initially responded to a report of a man with a gun who fired a shot into Krupa’s Tavern, which is located at 27th and Brown Streets.

Court records show that Miranda three times has been convicted of driving under the influence, and was sentenced to jail after the second and third convictions.

A spokesperson for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which is representing Miranda, could not be reached for comment.