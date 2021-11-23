Federal authorities have accused seven Philadelphia police dispatchers of filing fraudulent emergency pandemic unemployment claims that netted them a combined $73,000 in benefits before they were caught.

The dispatchers, all employed at the time they filed for benefits claiming they had lost their jobs, face charges of mail fraud and theft of public money outlined in separate indictments unsealed Monday.

Their scheme, according to investigators, began as early as May 2020 and ended in some cases as late as August of this year.

During that period, they were receiving base salaries from their public positions that ranged from roughly $35,000 to $47,000 a year, according to city payroll records.

Those charged include Korey Kinard, Shannon Reynolds, Paulette Johnson, Tashika White, Yarelis Feliciano, Monica Pelzer and Keeley Maude. Each could face prison time if convicted.

The city did not immediately respond to requests to verify whether they still work for the city and it was not immediately clear from court records whether any had retained attorneys.

Since last year, millions of Pennsylvania residents have lost work due to coronavirus shutdown orders and the extended economic impacts of the pandemic, forcing many to rely upon the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program until it ended in September.

The program offered broader benefits to self-employed people and others left out of traditional unemployment, providing hundreds of dollars a week in income.

But from the beginning, the program has been hard hit by fraudsters who took advantage of the chaos, and relaxed rules, including the ability, initially, for claimants to self-certify their eligibility without supporting documents.

State and federal prosecutors across Pennsylvania have charged dozens of people with defrauding the program in recent months. In eastern Pennsylvania alone, several inmates in the Chester County prison are among those facing charges. All were incarcerated through the period in which they had claimed to be unemployed.

Nationally, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Labor has estimated that at least $87.3 billion in fraudulent and improper payments have been issued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.