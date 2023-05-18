Philly Pops to court: Make the Kimmel give up ticketing business

The Philly Pops has asked a federal court to order the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. to spin off and divest of its ticketing service. The request, part of an amended filing to the Pops’ earlier antitrust lawsuit, cites the Kimmel’s ownership of Ticket Philadelphia as another example of POKC attempting to monopolize the market for symphonic music and stifle competition.

In a separate development, as the Pops struggles for survival, the Pops musicians are laying the groundwork for their own pops ensemble, dubbed “No Name Pops.”

In Wednesday’s amended filing with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, the Philly Pops alleges that “POKC under the management and control of the Philadelphia Orchestra slowed down and ultimately refused entirely the production, distribution and/or sale of tickets by Ticket Philadelphia for previously scheduled concerts by the Philly Pops at Verizon Hall.”

A POKC spokesperson declined an interview request with president and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky, but emailed a statement:

“We are disappointed that the current leadership of the Philly Pops continues to pursue meritless claims in court instead of sending us a plan that addresses the more than $1,000,000 the Pops owes the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., for past rent, labor costs, and other services.”

POKC has not yet filed a response with the court to either the initial or amended complaints from the Pops’ parent organization, Encore Series, Inc.

The new complaint asks the court to order that the Pops be given full access to Ticket Philadelphia to sell and distribute tickets, and requests that the Pops be awarded “damages because of the interference of POKC in the business of the Philly Pops, specifically with contributions and the ability to sell tickets, over the last years’ time.”

The new complaint also adds Pennsylvania-specific law to the previous complaint citing federal antitrust acts.

The Pops is currently not performing. It was evicted from the Kimmel Center in January and has since been at the center of legal wrangling with the arts center as well as the Pops’ own musicians. In March, the players’ union filed a lawsuit against the Pops for back wages and other fees it is owed for December broadcasts of the Pops Christmas show.

The dispute landed the Pops on the union’s “Unfair” list, which means union members are prohibited from performing with the group.

Normally at this time of year, the Pops would be readying a Memorial Day concert at the Mann Center and its annual and much-beloved appearance in front of Independence Hall for Independence Day celebrations. Pops spokesperson Beth Melena did not respond to questions about the fate of those shows, but said in an email:

“The Pops has been unable to present a full orchestra performance since January for the reasons outlined in the complaint against POKC. The question of when the Pops will play again won’t be resolved until the Pops is out from under the monopoly created by POKC designed to eliminate them. We will perform again as soon as we can resolve these underlying issues and are hopeful that we will reach that resolution soon.”

“The Philly POPS has a bright future,” said Pops president and CEO Karen Corbin in a statement released in tandem with the amended complaint. “All we want to do is continue what we do best — playing popular music for the community we love by presenting the concerts that we have announced and planned for our patrons.”

But the group’s musicians aren’t waiting for the resolution of the lawsuits to bring back the music. The No Name Pops Big Band, a 15- to 20-piece ensemble, is planning three free concerts this month at the Black Squirrel Club in Fishtown, Cherry Street Pier and the Italian Market. The concerts are a gift to Philly Pops fans who have supported the group over the years, said Jonathan Fink, a Pops cellist and one of the organizers.

“The musicians feel [Pops patrons] are the ones who have been the most wronged by all of this and we wanted to play concerts and give something back to them,” he said.

The fledgling group aims to present a full-orchestra concert at an outdoor venue before the end of the summer, and then to perform concerts at the Kimmel Center.

Asked whether musicians would return to the Philly Pops if it resumed operations, Fink said that if there were a signed contract, and if the Pops were removed from the “Unfair” list, “I suppose people would take the work.”

But, he said: “We can’t control what ESI does. We don’t know what their plans are.”

The Pops and POKC have had some communication with each other outside of court filings, said Pops lawyer William A. DeStefano. He said he was not at liberty to disclose details of the talks.

“As a general matter they are about finding some way to resolve the Pops’ grievance,” he said.

The No Name Pops Big Band performs May 20 at 3 p.m. at the Black Squirrel Club, 1049 Sarah St. in Fishtown; May 25 at at 6 p.m. at the Cherry St. Pier; and May 27 at 11 a.m. in the Italian Market. Email info@nonamepops.org for more information.