A prominent West Philadelphia activist who is the lead plaintiff in a civil rights lawsuit over police response to racial injustice protests this spring was arrested by federal authorities Wednesday along with two others in a case tied to those demonstrations.
Agents detained Anthony Smith, a social studies teacher and one of the organizers of the Philadelphia Coalition for Racial Economic and Legal Justice (Philly for REAL Justice), at his home Wednesday morning, according to sources familiar with the matter. His arrest came just days after he was lauded in an article in Philadelphia Magazine for his activism.
Officials have released no information on what specific charges Smith, 29, is facing or on the identity of the other two defendants. . Court documents from their case remain under seal.
U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain has scheduled a news conference Thursday to announce indictments tied to “police vehicle arsons” during the unrest that roiled the city in May and June.
The news set off a scramble Wednesday among activists and lawyers representing them to find out who had been detained and the specific crimes they are accused of committing.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Smith’s arrest. His attorney, Paul Hetznecker, declined to discuss the specific allegations Wednesday. But he added: “I have grave concerns over the government’s efforts to pursue activists in the context of a protest with federal charges."
Cara McLellan, of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which represents Smith in his civil rights case questioned the timing, noting it comes amid “an incredibly volatile context” of renewed demonstrations over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. this week and President Donald Trump’s continued focus on Philadelphia’s role in the election.
“We’re monitoring everything closely,” she said. “There is responsibility from a prosecutor to act passionately and correctly. Within our criminal justice system, people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. We would encourage the public to refrain from attempting to connect these events.”
As protesters have taken to the streets to decry Wallace’s death over the last several days, police have arrested more than 100 people on charges ranging from burglary to assaulting officers.
But since May, federal authorities have only charged a handful of defendants in cases tied to car fires, looting and attempts to blow up an ATM.
In June, FBI agents arrested Germantown massage therapist Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, alleging she set fire to two police cars parked outside City Hall during a May 30 demonstration. Her case has since become a cause celebre in the activist community because of the seven-year mandatory minimum sentence she faces if convicted since she was charged under federal law, as opposed to in state court. She is also represented by Hetznecker.
Smith, a teacher at North Philadelphia charter school YouthBuild Philadelphia, has risen in prominence since Philly for REAL Justice began garnering attention in 2016 with its demands for the removal of the controversial Frank Rizzo statue from outside the Municipal Services Building in Center City.
During protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in May and early June, Smith’s organization formed a coalition with other groups and adopted the name the Black Philly Radical Collective. It has sought other measures since then, including defunding the police and reevaluating the deployment of officers in communities.
In an Inquirer story this summer, Smith described how he was arrested and held for hours by Philadelphia police, amid heated demonstrations May 31st along 52nd Street in West Philadelphia — the same part of the city where protests have sprung up this week. He would later repeat that account in the civil rights lawsuit dozens of neighborhood residents filed against the city this summer over the police response.
Smith described watching as police deployed military-style armored vehicles and fired rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas on protesters and residents of his neighborhood amid efforts to quell looting and violence that had erupted along the corridor.
As he joined a gathering of community members eating snacks, listening to music and discussing the day’s events that evening, he said, officers in riot gear surrounded them and began pushing against the group.
Though Smith maintains he did not resist, he said he was thrown to the ground and surrounded by 15 officers who placed him under arrest. They drove him around in a police van for four hours before finally releasing him from a precinct in North Philadelphia at 3 a.m. with a $20 curfew violation, according to the suit.
With no transportation, no glasses and no phone, he said, he was forced to walk three hours back to his home through a city still under curfew.
His account and those of other West Philadelphia residents have prompted Mayor Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to apologize for the police response in West Philadelphia that day and to launch both internal and independent reviews.
This week, Philadelphia Magazine named Smith and two other lead organizers of Philly for REAL Justice three of the “76 Most Prominent Philadelphians.”
“We have shown the city that mistreatment will be met with resistance,” he told the magazine. “I am glad to see gender-oppressed people wage resistance; I am glad to see housing-insecure people wage resistance; I am glad to see students and educators wage resistance."
Staff writers Oona Goodin-Smith, Aubrey Whelan and Anna Orso contributed to this article.