Prosecutors urged a federal judge Friday to jail a Philadelphia protester until her trial on charges that she torched two police cars during May 30 protests in Center City over the death of George Floyd.
They described Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, a 33-year-old massage therapist FBI agents identified through news footage and social media posts documenting the incident, as a “substantial risk to the community” who has continued to show “contempt for the legal system and law enforcement” since her arrest earlier this week.
In a court filing seeking Blumenthal’s detention, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Reinitz said the woman had attempted to flee, struggled with agents and remained uncooperative during booking.
“The defendant has demonstrated through her actions that she has no willingness to comply with the law or the lawful requirements of the justice system,” Reinitz wrote.
Blumenthal’s lawyer, Paul Hetznecker, is expected to argue at a detention hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon that his client deserves bail, citing her minimal criminal record — a stint on probation tied to a 2008 retail theft incident — and her strong ties to the Philadelphia area that make it unlikely she would flee.
He has assailed the choice to charge his client in federal court — where she will face a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted — as a “political decision [made] to send a statement regarding those involved in this protest movement for racial justice.”
Since Blumenthal’s arrest Monday, her case and others like it in cities across the U.S. have emerged as a lightning rod in the ongoing national debate over police tactics and accountability.
Prosecutions like hers around the country have alarmed civil rights advocates, who have questioned The FBI’s use of protesters’ social media and internet histories to track down and identify those accused in violent or destructive acts — especially given that peaceful demonstrators have heavily relied on those same modes of communication to organize and spread their message.
Others, meanwhile — including U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) — have cheered on law enforcement efforts to use all tactics available for identifying and prosecuting those who turned what started as a peaceful protest in Center City on May 30 into three-days marked by looting and destruction.
In Blumenthal’s case, the FBI started only with TV news footage of a masked woman hurling a flaming piece of a police barricade into an SUV parked outside City Hall as thousands gathered in outrage over Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
With little more to go on than a distinctive peace sign tattoo on her right forearm and a T-shirt agents say was only sold in one shop on the online marketplace Etsy, investigators followed a trail Blumenthal left over the internet for years to conclude that she was the same woman depicted in the original video.
A graduate of William Penn Charter who grew up in Montgomery County, Blumenthal had trained for years as a yogi and massage therapist, eventually opening her own studio in Jenkintown, according to her LinkedIn profile, which has since been removed.
In court filings Friday, prosecutors described her as recently unemployed and said she had been living in a house in Germantown with several roommates at the time of her arrest.
When the FBI showed up at her doorstep Monday with a search warrant, Blumenthal repeatedly refused to let them in and tried to flee, prosecutors said. Agents eventually used a battering ram to break down the door, and it took two of them to restrain her as she screamed and struggled, according to the government’s brief. She remained uncooperative during booking, prosecutors said, contorting her body to keep agents from photographing her tattoos.
While searching her home, agents say they found the same goggles, backpack and flame-retardant gloves worn by the masked woman in the video who set the squad cars ablaze. Reinitz argued in her filing that the fact that Blumenthal brought them with her to the My 30 protest suggests she set out with the intention to destroy property that day.
Hetznecker, Blumenthal’s attorney, did not immediately return calls for comment Friday.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.