There were 2,258 federal ADA lawsuits over allegedly inaccessible websites in 2018, up 177 percent from 814 the year before, according to Seyfarth Shaw, a Chicago-based law firm that defends businesses in such cases. Most of the cases were in New York, where more than 1,500 were mostly filed by 15 law firms. Pennsylvania had the third-most federal suits last year with at least 42, nearly all of which were brought by three law firms, according to the Seyfarth Shaw data.