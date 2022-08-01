With their coaches in shirts that read: “We are Philly! We are Philly! We are Philly!” (lest anyone dare forget), the Philly Roller Derby Juniors All-Stars team skated, shoved, and battled their way to victory at the 2022 Junior Roller Derby Association Championships in Phoenix, Ariz., last weekend to be crowned the top open-gender junior roller derby team in the nation.

Going in as a number-one seed with a winning record, the pressure was on for the team of 13-to-18-year olds, which was founded just eight years ago by coaches Beth Mast and Faith Cortright, a married couple who met while playing on Philly’s adult All-Stars team.

On Saturday the Philly Roller Derby Juniors beat the team from Sioux Falls, S.D., the Sodak Attack, with a score of 341 to 82, to secure a place finals.

The Philly Roller Derby Juniors were then pitted against the Cherry City Cherry Blossoms from Salem, Ore., in Sunday’s finals, whom they beat 199 to 90 to win gold.

“So.…we did a thing — NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!” the team wrote in a victory announcement on its Instagram page.

But in so many ways, the Philly Roller Derby Juniors, whom the Inquirer profiled last month, were already champions long before they had a national title to their name.

“Please let us know how they do — although they obviously have already won in the areas that matter the most!” one reader wrote, in response to the Inquirer’s story.

In 2015, a year after the team was founded as an all-girls program, the parents, players, and coaches voted to open it up to people of all genders. Today, the 20 members of the All-Stars team include teens who identify as male, female, trans, and gender fluid. The Philly Roller Derby Juniors are one of 74 open-gender teams registered with the Junior Roller Derby Association.

The players said participating in a contact sport with people of all genders has instilled confidence, character, and kindness within them.

“I play with boys and I was born female, so in society I would be seen as weaker or less, but in here I’m like ‘I don’t care, I’m going to hit them.’ I see them on the same level as me,” player Elena “Bad Blood” Liu said. “I think because it’s a coed sport we all treat each other a lot better, and I think it builds character within all of us.”

Despite the contact nature of the sport, the Philly Roller Derby Juniors pride themselves on kindness on-and-off the track.

“Even when our opponents are not being positive to us, it’s very important to us to keep it positive and keep it kind because that’s what we expect from other people, and that’s what people should expect from us,” player Ethan “I-Roll” Garrity said.

This year was the team’s third appearance at national championships. They came in sixth in 2018 and second in 2019.

Far from resting on their laurels, several members of the team spent Monday morning attending the Junior Roller Derby Associations tryouts in Phoenix for the World Cup next year.