The city and the School District of Philadelphia may have to repay $48 million in taxes plus interest after Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration this week lost its appeal of a 2019 case in which the city was found to have illegally targeted commercial real estate owners in its 2018 property assessment.

A panel of judges on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that the city violated the state constitution’s uniformity clause, which requires all commercial and residential properties to be assessed with the same process, by targeting commercial properties in its 2018 assessment.

The city has not yet said whether it will appeal the case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

“While we are disappointed in the ruling, we are reviewing and assessing next steps,” Kenney spokesperson Kevin Lessard said in a statement.

The case, which involves about 700 properties ranging from neighborhood businesses to 1 Liberty Place, was notable due to its size and because the plaintiffs were not disputing the assessments themselves, but the way in which the assessments were conducted.

“This one is pretty much unique, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” said Peter Kelsen, a Blank Rome attorney who represented the owners of more than 250 of the properties involved. “I have not seen a constitutional challenge of this magnitude brought against the city in decades.”

If the city does not appeal, the ruling could be a significant financial strain on the cash-strapped school district as well as the city, which is struggling to rebound from the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The $48 million in disputed tax payments includes $14 million in city real estate tax revenue and $34 million in real estate and business use and occupancy taxes for the school district. The city would also have to pay interest, which reaches into the millions.

The ruling does not affect the city’s assessments of the affected properties in the years since 2018, although some property owners are separately disputing those valuations.