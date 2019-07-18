Siding with commercial property owners in one of the largest assessment appeal cases in Philadelphia’s history, a judge ordered the city and school district Thursday to repay millions in property tax revenue.
Senior Common Pleas Judge Gene Cohen said Philadelphia illegally targeted commercial properties in its 2018 reassessment that resulted in $118 million in additional revenue for the city and school district.
After presiding over a two-week trial in June, Cohen agreed with the owners of about 700 of the city’s most prominent and valuable buildings and ruled that the city focused on commercial properties in 2018 in an effort to boost revenue.
“There is ample evidence of political pressure,” Cohen wrote in his order. “The Court therefore concludes the desire and demand of City Council for revenue from a targeted reassessment of commercial properties was a substantial motivating factor.”
Cohen’s order nullified the 2018 assessments for the properties involved in the case, and ordered that the city must refund their owners the difference between the 2017 and 2018 taxes. It was not immediately clear how much money the city would have to refund, but city officials estimated before the trial that $63 million was at stake for the affected properties.
“The Court will order a refund of extra taxes paid as a result of the unconstitutional application of the law,” Cohen wrote in his order.
By reassessing commercial properties but not residential parcels in 2018, Cohen said the city violated the so-called uniformity clause in the state constitution, which requires equal treatment for all types of properties.
