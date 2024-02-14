South Philly drone pilot and YouTuber hit with $182,000 federal lawsuit over allegedly violating FAA regulations

A South Philadelphia YouTuber violated Federal Aviation Administration regulations by flying drones recklessly around the city, racking up nearly $200,000 in fines, according to a lawsuit filed by the federal government.

Michael DiCiurcio, known online for his YouTube channel PhillyDroneLife, operated drones “scores of times...in violation of multiple regulations” across a period of about a year, according to the complaint filed Friday by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jacqueline Romero. The federal government is seeking $182,004 in penalties, as well as an injunction preventing DiCiurcio from “operating any civil aircraft not in full compliance” with two sets of FAA drone laws governing recreational and commercial use.

DiCiurcio could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. Court documents did not identify an attorney representing him in the case.

The lawsuit identifies more than two dozen flights from 2019 and 2020 during which DiCiurcio allegedly flew drones in controlled airspace near Philadelphia International Airport, during inclement weather, close to buildings, at night, or over people and traffic. The flights referenced in the lawsuit were allegedly shown on the PhillyDroneLife channel, which now has more than 11,000 subscribers and more than 1.2 million total views.

At the time of the flights, DiCiurcio “did not hold a remote pilot certificate,” and “operated small unmanned aircraft systems in a careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property of others,” the lawsuit alleges. Each violation of the FAA regulations can cost up to $1,501.

In one flight, DiCiurcio allegedly flew a drone near the William Penn statue atop City Hall, the PSFS building, and Liberty One in Center City, nearly striking a church steeple during the flight. During subsequent flights, he allegedly “lost control” of the drone, “causing it to fly uncontrolled over the city,” according to the lawsuit. Other flights allegedly involved “harassing and chasing birds,” the complaint indicated.

The case against DiCiurcio stretches back to August 2019, when the FAA received a citizen complaint that linked to DiCiurcio’s YouTube channel, according to a motion for preliminary injunction. Additional written guidance followed, with the FAA providing DiCiurcio with “counseling and education” about safe operation at least twice, court documents state.

But, the government alleges, unsafe flights continued in 2020, and by that November, FAA counsel sent DiCiurcio a civil penalty letter saying that his drone activity had “resulted in a substantial penalty being assessed against him,” according to the motion.

DiCiurcio allegedly responded to the letter in writing, and attended an informal conference with the FAA, the complaint states. And during a December 2020 call with FAA officials, DiCiurcio “stated he could not afford to pay the penalty,” according to court documents. In an interview with 6ABC, DiCiurcio denied allegations that he has flown drones dangerously. He added that he receives welfare benefits and lives with his mother in South Philadelphia.

DiCiurcio addressed the situation at least once on his YouTube channel. In an unlisted livestream from Nov. 2020 titled “$182,000.00 FAA Fine Truth Behind the Story,” he states that the FAA’s rules around legal drone operations are difficult to follow because of their complexity and frequent changes.

“I don’t know where to start,” DiCiurcio says in the video. “And I’m not stupid. I know I may look stupid right now, but I’m a pretty intelligent guy. And I know what I’m doing.”

A hearing on the government’s motion for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Feb. 29, according to court documents.