Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) ranked last out of 27 large U.S. airports in consumer research giant J.D. Power’s latest passenger satisfaction survey.

The airport, meanwhile, countered with its own survey — finding about half of PHL fliers’ experience this year had improved.

J.D. Power’s survey of over 26,000 passengers, released on Wednesday, factored in access, check-in, security check, terminal facilities, food/beverage/retail and baggage claim.

One area in which PHL airport scored well: food, beverage and retail.

“They do really well on that score, but Philadelphia airport needs investment. There’s not enough space at check-in lobbies and for TSA security equipment,” said Michael Taylor, J.D. Power managing director of travel, hospitality and retail.

“The buildings aren’t designed to handle all the people traveling,” Taylor said.

PHL served 14.1 million passengers this year through July, on pace with last year’s 20 million passengers. That’s down from 32 million prior to the pandemic in 2019, he said.

Many airports are struggling with flight cancellations and labor shortages, particularly pilots and crew as the economy rebounds from impact of COVID-19. Globally, passenger volume has returned to 91% of pre-pandemic levels, which can cause long lines, frustrating travelers.

When fliers get through security faster, “their satisfaction goes up. If people have more time after they get through security, they spend more money at the airport,” Taylor said.

PHL’s low ranking by J.D. Power drew comparisons with Newark International in New Jersey and Hollywood Burbank airport in California.

PHL scored 729 out of a possible 1,000 points in the J.D. Power scoring of North American airports; Newark ranked last among mega-airports, scoring 719, and Burbank scored 763, last among medium-sized airports.

Among PHL’s peers, Tampa International Airport ranks highest among large airports with a score of 846. John Wayne Airport, Orange County, (826) ranks second and Dallas Love Field (825) ranks third, according to J.D. Power.

Meanwhile, PHL this year commissioned its own survey, in partnership with Temple University’s U.S.–Asia Center for Tourism & Hospitality Research, to analyze passengers’ originating and connecting flights through Philadelphia.

Among 4,050 repeat fliers surveyed between February and May of this year, nearly half (48.9%) reported their experience at PHL was better than on previous visits. Another 44.8% were neutral, and 6.3% said their experience was worse.

According to PHL spokeswoman Heather Redfern, the airport is working to improve passenger experience with a plan for renovations to 30 existing restrooms, lactation suites, service animal relief areas, and gender-neutral and adult assisted-care bathrooms.

PHL is also installing real-time updates at Terminal D and E security checkpoints via digital signs and on its website phl.org. The airport is also launching a PHL Volunteer Navigators program, to provide assistance and information to passengers in terminals.