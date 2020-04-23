The PHL COVID-19 Fund announced its third round of grants Thursday, totaling more than $2.5 million for 72 Philadelphia-area nonprofits. For the second week in a row, the highest grants in the batch were for $50,000.
The fund, which formed on March 19, has awarded more than $7.3 million to 195 nonprofits. A total of $14.5 million has been raised in gifts and pledges from 3,600 donors, including businesses, foundations, and individuals. The fund is a collaboration established by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation, and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to help nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fund organizers say they have received about $26 million in requests from about 900 area nonprofits.
Grants are made to the community-based organizations that support residents in three primary capacities: food and basic needs, protection of vulnerable groups, and medical care and information.
A majority of this week’s grants went toward services for older adults.
“We know that social distancing is necessary to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but what is often overlooked is how the act of social distancing can further isolate an already vulnerable population like older adults,” Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation, said in a statement. “Supporting nonprofits in the senior services sector sends a clear message: Your neighbors see you, and we are here for you.”
According to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults ages 65 and older are at a disproportionately higher risk for severe illness when it comes to COVID-19.
“We hear so much about how vulnerable our senior population is to COVID-19, and in many cases those same older adults are finding themselves as the primary caretakers for young children,” said Bill Golderer, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, in a statement. “Many are overwhelmed with juggling their own health concerns while supporting and educating their grandchildren in a socially distanced world. This third round of grants will help older adults maintain access to critical resources and stay connected to community."
These organizations received this week’s funding:
Access Services, $50,000; ACHIEVEability, $50,000; Associated Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, $25,000; AtlantiCare Foundation, $27,000; Barber National Institute, $50,000; Bethesda Project, $50,000; Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, $50,000; Bringing Hope Home, $30,000; Bristol Twp. Senior Center, $27,000; Bucks County Opportunity Council, $50,000; Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, $50,000; Camp Dreamcatcher Inc., $10,000; Campaign for Working Families Inc., $50,000; Catholic Partnership Schools, $50,000; Ceiba, $25,000; Center for Employment Opportunities-Philadelphia, $50,000; Christian Caring Center-Pemberton Inc., $50,000; Collective Success Network, $2,500;
College Possible, Philadelphia, $25,000; Community College of Philadelphia Foundation, $50,000; Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School, $15,000; Deer Meadows Home Health and Support Services LLC, $5,000; Drexel Neumann Academy, $30,000; Drexel University, 11th Street Health Center, St. Christopher’s Hospital, $50,000; Family Promise of Southwest New Jersey, $20,000; Family Service of Chester County, $10,000; Germantown Life Enrichment Center, $50,000; Health Quality Partners, $50,000; Help Hope Live, $50,000; HELP USA, $20,000; Home of the Sparrow, $5,000; Hopeworks Camden, $30,000; Human Services Inc., $15,000; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, $50,000; Jewish Relief Agency, $50,000; KenCrest Services, $50,000; Laurel House, $50,000;
Legacy Treatment Services, $45,000; Legal Clinic for the Disabled, $20,000; Masjidullah, $48,000; Mastery Charter Schools Foundation, $50,000; Mazzoni Center, $50,000; Mothers in Charge, $50,000; Mt. Vernon Manor CDC, $15,000; Narberth Ambulance, $11,000; New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, $38,000; North Light Community Center, $30,000; Northeast First Aid Corps, $47,000; One House at a Time, $15,000; Orion Communities, $46,000; PATH (People Acting To Help) Inc., $50,000; Philadelphia Mental Health Center, $50,000; Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities, $15,000; Prevent Child Abuse-New Jersey Chapter Inc., $7,000; Quest Therapeutic Services Inc., $7,500;
Ralston House, DBA Ralston Center, Ralston My Way, $41,000; Raymond and Miriam Klein JCC (DBA KleinLife), $50,000; Roxborough Presbyterian Church, $50,000; SeniorLAW Center, $50,000; St. Christopher’s Foundation for Children, $30,000; SOWN, $30,000; Team IMPACT, $50,000; The Bridge, $10,000; The Community Action of Development Commission, $10,000; The Graduate! Network, $47,000; The Puerto Rican Action Committee of Southern New Jersey, $50,000; Uptown Entertainment and Development Corporation, $11,000; UrbanPromise Ministries Community Development Inc., $22,000; Veterans Multi-Service Center, $50,000; VietLead, $50,000; Women Against Abuse Inc., $50,000; and YoungMoms, $5,000.
The Inquirer is owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which operates under the auspices of Philadelphia Foundation. For more information on how to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, visit phlcovid19fund.org.