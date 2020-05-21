- Date: Thursday, May 21
- Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
- Where: Remotely
- TV: Various networks
Some of Philadelphia’s biggest stars will come together remotely Thursday to put on a one-night variety show to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 here in the city of brotherly love.
The one-hour benefit concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will be headlined by Daryl Hall, Questlove, and Patti LaBelle. Hall, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Pottstown native best known as the co-founder of Hall & Oates, told the Inquirer he agreed immediately when approached to take part.
“When I was asked to participate in PHLove and found out that 100% of the proceeds go straight to the need of Philadelphians and the surrounding areas, it was easy decision,” Hall said. “I’ve done a lot of great shows over the years in Philly, so this is my opportunity again to play for you, albeit virtually.”
All of the money raised will go to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, which provides funds to area nonprofits who serve at-risk populations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic — including seniors, people with disabilities, and those who are experiencing homelessness or are economically disadvantaged.
The fundraiser will be presented by Phillies managing partner John Middleton and his wife, Leigh.
“These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us — particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope,” John Middleton said. “We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the star-studded benefit:
PHLove is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern and last one hour. The benefit will air on multiple television networks and radio networks in and around Philadelphia.
You can watch and listen on:
- Television: 6ABC, CBS3, CW Philly 57, Fox 29, and NBC10
- Radio: 96.5 TDY, 98.1 WOGL, B101.1, and KYW Newsradio
- Streaming: Inquirer.com, Radio.com
The show will be headlined by Daryl Hall, Questlove, and Patti LaBelle. It will also feature Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts & Friends, WALLO267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, “The Geator” Jerry Blavat, and Pastor Alyn Waller and the Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing.
DJ Jazzy Jeff, a Philadelphia native best-known for his collaboration with Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, will also be part of the fundraiser. He said the most important part is bringing awareness and raising money for struggling communities in the city.
“The pandemic affects everyone, but some communities have been hit much harder than others," DJ Jazzy Jeff, whose real name is Jeffrey Allen Townes, told the Inquirer. "I’m hopeful about the progress we’re making, but I think we still have a long way to go. There are a lot of people in need and I’m happy to do whatever I can to help my hometown get through this difficult time.”
ESM Productions president and CEO Scott Mirkin, who is working on the show alongside Live Nation Philadelphia president Geoff Gordon and Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee, said viewers can expect some surprise guest appearances.
The PHL COVID-19 Fund, a collaboration established by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation, and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, was formed in March to help nonprofits in and around the city aid those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
To date, 383 Philadelphia-area nonprofits have received more than $13 million in grants, and the fund has raised over $16 million.
“Despite the Fund’s success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist,” Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation, said in a statement. “Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community.”
Nonprofit organizations eligible to receive grant money from the PHL COVID-19 Fund include those that assist vulnerable populations in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania and Camden and Burlington Counties in New Jersey.
For more information on how to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, visit phlcovid19fund.org.
The Inquirer is owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which operate under the auspices of Philadelphia Foundation.