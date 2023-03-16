Pileggi on the Square Salon to get a modern makeover

In the 1990s and early aughts, Pileggi on the Square Salon was a bustling three-story salon and spa in the heart of Washington Square, where the blond balayage dye jobs were all the rage.

Pileggi is still located at 717 Walnut Street, but now it’s a one-story boutique experience. And this spring, as salon-goers continue to stretch time between appointments and embrace going gray, current owner Kevin Gatto - a pioneer in the eco-friendly salon world - is looking to give the 45-year-old institution a modern makeover.

“There is such a legacy attached to this name,” said Gatto, who got his hair cut there when he was a boy, while his mom had hers frosted. “I wanted to be a part of its resurgence.”

Gatto, who once owned the popular Collingswood salon, Verde, was among the first to use hair coloring made from natural ingredients, products that weren’t tested on animals, and to champion zero-waste practices. Gatto bought Pileggi in the summer of 2020, during the height of the Covid pandemic.

As part of the revamp, customers will be able take advantage of Pileggi’s at-home color program, where they will receive virtual consultations and color shipped to them based on complexion and features. He’s bringing in younger stylists who can recreate the bright blue and red pixies, or and Kim Kardashian-like flips that are popular on TikTok.

Gatto is introducing gender-neutral pricing where customers will be charged based on length of hair, and the kind of style, not their gender identity. “We are eliminating the pink tax,” Gatto said.

He’s also going back to his sustainability roots, partnering with companies that repurpose swept hair to help clean up oil spills. He’s also working with companies that will recycle color tubes. “We want to be as close to zero-waste as possible,” Gatto said. “It’s the only option for our future.”