Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to South Philly.

The Bucks County-born pop star, also known as Alecia Moore, is embarking on a stadium tour in which she’ll be joined by country songwriter Brandi Carlile and the Hannah Hopper-fronted Los Angeles alt-rock band, Grouplove.

Summer Carnival 2023, also featuring deejay KidCutUp, will kick off on July 21 in Toronto and arrive at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 18. (The Phillies will be out of town playing the Atlanta Braves that night.)

Pink — who was born in Abington and grew up in Doylestown — last released a studio album with Hurts 2B Human in 2019.

In 2021, she put out the live album All I Know So Far: Setlist which accompanied a tour documentary. Earlier this year, she released a single, “Irrelevant.” This month, she showed off her supermarket roller skating moves in the video for a new disco-flavored song, “Never Not Gonna Dance Again.” Pink will perform the song on American Music Awards, which airs at 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 on ABC.

The formidable Summer Carnival lineup features Carlile, the Grammy winning alt-country singer who has grown in popularity in recent years and headlines amphitheaters like the Mann Center on her own.

Last summer, she organized the “Joni Jam” at Newport Folk Festival that marked Joni Mitchell’s return to live performance for the first time in almost a decade. Carlile and Mitchell are scheduled to bring that show to the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State next June.

With Summer Carnival, the 2023 stadium show calendar is starting to take shape. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift announced The Eras Tour is coming to Lincoln Financial Field on May 12-13, and she’s since added a third on May 14. Dead & Company: The Farewell Tour plays Citizens Bank Park on June 15.

Two other big kahunas have not yet been announced, but are widely expected. Last month, news of a Beyonce tour seemed to accidentally break when a ticket package for travel accommodations and backstage passes for a 2023 Renaissance tour were auctioned off at a Wearable Art Gala. No formal announcement of the tour has been made.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, who are playing Wells Fargo Center March 16, are expected to return to the U.S. to play stadiums such as Citizens Bank Park after the completion of their summer European tour.

Tickets for Pink’s Summer Carnival will be available in a pre-sale for Citi credit card holders starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16. Details at citientertainment.com. Tickets to the general public go on sale Monday 11/21 at 10 am. through LiveNation.com.