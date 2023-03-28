Authorities look for clues in Pennsylvania pizza chef’s disappearance, six year later

Authorities in the self-proclaimed “Pizza Capital of the World” spent hours searching a coal mine and park Tuesday in connection with the 2017 disappearance of a beloved chef.

Robert Baron, 58, was the owner of Ghigiarelli’s, one of about a dozen, unique pizza shops in Old Forge, a small Lackawanna County town about 120 miles north of Philadelphia. Baron was last seen on Jan. 25, 2017, when he dropped his son off at his apartment in town around 11 p.m.

Investigators found blood, a tooth, and cleaning supplies scattered at his pizza shop, the daily delivery of dough still outside. Baron’s car was found about a mile away, by the Lackawanna River, not long after. Investigators found blood inside and out of the car, too.

“All he did was work at the restaurant and raise his family,” Baron’s daughter, Brittany, told the Inquirer in 2019. “It just blows my mind that someone would have gone in and bothered him like this.”

On Tuesday morning, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell, in a Facebook post, said there “there is significant law enforcement activity ongoing in the Connell’s Patch section of Old Forge related to the active investigation into the suspicious disappearance of Robert Baron Sr. six years ago.”

Photos from social media showed Old Forge police cruisers parked near a wooded area Tuesday. Investigators, according to WNEP-16, were searching near a coal mining area and a park.

Powell, in his post, said investigators believe there’s still people who know more about Baron’s disappearance who haven’t come forward.

“Additionally, people may be hesitant to share information due to close relationships with others who could have been involved. They may be concerned for their own safety or reputation, or they may have been unknowingly brought into a situation by the person or persons responsible. Relationships and loyalties can change, as do people and their perspectives. No matter the circumstances, it is not too late to come forward and help give Robert’s family and friends the answers they deserve,” Powell said.

When the Inquirer wrote about the case in 2019, two names were mentioned repeatedly as possible suspects.

“Are you paying me?” one man asked a reporter when contacted at the time.

Baron’s family runs the Finding Robert Baron Facebook account. A person answering messages on the account Tuesday said family had only learned of the updates on Tuesday morning, as they were happening.

Old Forge’s pizza has drawn national attention. Pizza is served on rectangular “trays,” and the individual pieces, about the size of the latest iPhone, are called “cuts.” Ghigiarelli’s, one of Old Forge’s originals, remains closed.