Savor the moment, Fishtown: Once again, Bon Appétit has name-checked two neighborhood spots, nominating Pizzeria Beddia and Sarvida in its annual list of 50 candidates for America’s best new restaurants.
Pizzeria Beddia’s nomination should surprise few who have been paying attention to pizza master Joe Beddia’s rise from a bare-bones storefront to a hot new bar and restaurant. In 2015, it was Bon Appétit that elevated his name to a national level by naming his pizza the best in the country. When Pizzeria Beddia opened in March, the magazine was there on Day One.
Today’s nomination simply stated, “Pizza saint Joe Beddia’s expanded digs live up to the hype.”
Sarvida, the modern Filipino restaurant on Girard Avenue (a few blocks from Pizzeria Beddia), caught the attention of Bon Appétit this summer, when the magazine devoted a full page to its halo-halo dessert, a chilled parfait of custard, ice, and other traditional ingredients.
The nomination described Sarvida as “Filipino favorites served family-style in a setting that feels like home.”
Every year the magazine names its Hot 10 list, culled first from hundreds around the country, then from a list narrowed to 50. Winners will be announced Sept. 17.