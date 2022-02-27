A 55-year-old Philadelphia man, Brian Fillippini, was the pilot of a fatal plane that crashed in Bucks County last week, killing him and instructor Alfred George Piranian, 74, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Saturday.

Both men died of multiple blunt injuries when the plane crashed on Thursday in a residential street in Perkasie, Meredith J. Buck, the county coroner, said Saturday.

Buck said she confirmed with the Federal Aviation Administration that Fillippini was the pilot and Piranian, of Chalfont, was the instructor.

FlightAware.com, a flight tracking website, said the plane took off from Wings Field Airport, a general aviation airport in Blue Bell, Montgomery County, shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday and landed at the Doylestown Airport nine minutes later, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

Just before 4:30 p.m., four-seat Beech 35-C33 took off and headed for privately owned Gunden Airport near Sellersville, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

The plane crashed at intersection of Brittany and Victoria Lanes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by federal authorities and the Hilltown Township Police Department.