In a response to The Inquirer’s questions, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation reported a design is complete for the playground on a city-owned, 4,200-square-foot corner lot at Penn and Morris Streets made from combining three properties, about a block away from the old site. Acquiring one of those parcels took time, a parks and rec spokesperson said, and the pandemic has delayed construction to spring 2021. The PHA will reimburse the city for the playground, officials said.