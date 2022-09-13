Philadelphia native rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed Monday in Los Angeles in a robbery, setting off a wave of tributes from fans, Philadelphians and fellow musicians.

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot multiple times Monday afternoon while being robbed of his jewelry, the Los Angeles Times reported. Allen, 30, was with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, the Times reported.

The “Selfish” rapper was mourned by countless fans, including Questlove, Nicki Minaj and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.