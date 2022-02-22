Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday criticized the decision by a judge to dismiss charges against two police officer brothers whom he charged in April with chasing and beating a man with special needs after falsely accusing the man of tampering with cars in their far Northeast neighborhood.

Krasner, who pledged after taking office in 2018 to hold accountable officers who break the law, suggested that the decision by Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan Jr. during a preliminary hearing to clear the two brothers — former police Inspector James Smith and former detective Patrick Smith — was part of a larger pattern of judges going easy on accused police.

“We are seeing a disturbing pattern of criminal cases against police officers getting charges against them thrown out by judges during the preliminary hearing phase, only to be re-instated on appeal. The law applies equally to everyone,” Krasner said. “Philadelphians should ask why some judges are finding no accountability at a preliminary hearing for police when they commit the same crimes that get everyone else held over for trial.”

“My office will consider all possible avenues for seeking justice in this matter, and to hold accountable the individuals who chased, terrorized, and assaulted a young and innocent man with Asperger syndrome,” he added.

James Smith, 53, a 30-year department veteran who was earning $134,629 annually, was fired after being arrested, and Patrick Smith retired shortly after the alleged assault took place.

Both men were accused of attacking a 27-year-old man on Aug. 19, 2020, for which they were charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and conspiracy ― charges tossed by Meehan during Tuesday’s hearing.

“The court dismissed all charges today because the evidence presented by the prosecutor failed to prove that a crime was committed. Inspector Smith and Detective Smith have dedicated decades of their lives proudly protecting and serving the citizens of Philadelphia. They look forward to continuing those efforts in the future,” said defense attorney Fortunato Perri, who represented James Smith.

Attempts to reach defense attorney Brian McMonagle, who represented Patrick Smith, were not successful.

In announcing the charges against the Smith brothers last April, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said their alleged behavior was “disturbing” and “in stark contrast” to everything that society expects of its police officers.

“It is imperative that police officers repair community trust in order to effectively do their jobs. In order to do this, we must prove that we are committed to identifying and removing bad actors from within our ranks,” Outlaw said.

Shortly after midnight Aug. 19, 2020, the Smiths, who were off duty and in a car, chased the victim, who was on foot, from their neighborhood to the parking lot of a shopping center near Fairdale and Knights Roads, according to an account from Krasner’s office.

After getting out of the car, the brothers caught up to the man and slammed him repeatedly against a wall and threw him to the ground causing injuries including a black eye and scrapes on the back of his head, elbows, and knees, authorities said.

The Smiths falsely told the victim they were members of a neighborhood town watch, and repeated that lie when the victim’s father — who tracked his son by a phone app — showed up at the scene, Krasner said.

“It is truly disturbing that the victim, who has Asperger syndrome, may have struggled to communicate his distress and fear. Additionally, the defendants’ claims at the time that they were members of a ‘town watch,’ that the victim was involved in thefts from vehicles in the area, or that the victim’s injuries were caused by a trip and fall were not corroborated by investigation,” Krasner said when charging the Smiths.

In 2020, Judge Meehan also dismissed all charges against two other police charged by Krasner’s office.

In one case, he threw out the case against a former homicide detective, Nathaniel Williams, who was charged with with falsifying statements and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors said he lied to police commanders about looking up information on a law enforcement database about a woman for his cousin.

In the other, Meehan dismissed the case against Charles Myers, who was charged with perjury and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors had alleged Myers lied at an evidence-suppression hearing about the circumstances of a 2017 gun arrest.

Under Krasner, the office has brought charges in about 50 cases involving at least 59 law enforcement officers, most from the city police department, said Jane Roh, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office.

At least 10 of the cases have been disposed with convictions — mostly guilty pleas — or through some form of diversion program, she said.

Two ex-officers charged by Krasner are awaiting murder trials for killings committed while on duty. Eric Ruch and Ryan Pownall both fatally shot unarmed Black men.