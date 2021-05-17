A city judge on Monday dismissed all charges against ex-Philadelphia SWAT Officer Richard P. Nicoletti, ruling that Nicoletti had not committed a crime when he pepper sprayed protesters on the Vine Street Expressway during demonstrations last summer over the murder of George Floyd.

Following a preliminary hearing that featured testimony from the three people Nicoletti doused with the spray — an act that was captured on video — Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan said Nicoletti had been authorized by his commanders to clear the highway, and given pepper spray as a tool to do so.

“You may not like their methods, that doesn’t criminalize their methods,” Meehan said.

And although Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins pointed out that Nicoletti had been fired over his actions for violating department protocols and argued that he should be held criminally responsible for assault and related charges, the judge remained unconvinced.

“You can’t put [officers] in charge of maintaining order, and then tie their hands on how they’re going to do it,” Meehan said.

The decision marks another twist in an episode that had become a stark and visceral representation of the now-notorious scene on 676, when city and state police deployed tear gas against demonstrators who had made their way onto the expressway. After the incident gained national attention, Mayor Jim Kenney and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw apologized, calling the use of force that day “unjustifiable.”

The ruling marked the second time that a city judge has dismissed charges against an officer charged with wrongdoing in connection with last summer’s protests and unrest.

In January, a judge dismissed charges against former Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr., whom District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office had charged with aggravated assault and related offenses after videos showed him striking a Temple University student with a baton on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The judge in that case ruled that Bologna’s actions had not amounted to a crime. Krasner’s office re-filed the charges, and the case is pending.

In Nicoletti’s case, his lawyer, Fortunato Perri Jr., said Monday after the case was dismissed: “This is another example of the District Attorney’s Office charging a police officer with a crime that is not supported by the facts or the law.”

Krasner’s office did not provide an immediate comment after the ruling.

Several weeks after the tear gassing on 676 last June, Outlaw fired Nicoletti, a 12-year veteran of the force, and she and Mayor Jim Kenney condemned Nicoletti’s actions.

Weeks later, Krasner filed criminal charges against him, casting the case as an example of the need to hold officers accountable.

The prosecution of Nicoletti had been pending in court for months, according to court records, which did not provide a reason for the delay.

This is a developing story that will be updated.