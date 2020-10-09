A former Philadelphia police officer was charged Friday with murder in what has become a familiar scenario in America: a white police officer killing an unarmed Black person.
In this case, Officer Eric Ruch Jr. and victim Dennis Plowden Jr. crossed paths nearly three years ago, when Ruch shot the 25-year-old following a high-speed car chase in East Germantown.
Ruch fired one bullet through Plowden’s upraised hand that tore into his head, according to a grand jury presentment. Plowden, sitting on a sidewalk, did not have a weapon.
Following an internal investigation of the December 2017 shooting, Ruch was terminated from the police force in October 2018, but the criminal investigation took another two years to conclude.
Ruch, 33, who lives in Upper Bucks County, has now been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possession of an instrument of crime. He turned himself in Friday morning.
“Dennis Plowden was shot and killed without justification by former Officer Eric Ruch,” the grand jury wrote in its presentment. “Mr. Plowden was shot in the head, while he was unarmed, half lying, half sitting on the Opal Street sidewalk with his left hand raised in front of his head, as the officers shouted commands to show his hands.”
The grand jury found that Plowden appeared “dazed and lost” after he stumbled out of the car following the crash. While Ruch’s colleagues adopted a defensive position and assessed the situation, Ruch did not seek cover and pulled the trigger of his gun.
“Who shot?” one police officer asked, after patting down Plowden and finding no weapons, according to the presentment. “It was me. I fired,” Ruch said.
The grand jury also found that one of Ruch’s colleagues — not named in the report — gave “two irreconcilable versions” of what happened.
On the night of the shooting, the officer “clearly stated, twice” that he had gotten out of his car and was “deliberately targeted” by the car Plowden was driving. But, in his testimony before the grand jury, the same officer “stated he never got out of the car at all,” according to the presentment.
Police have said they began pursuing Plowden on the night of December 27, 2017, because he was driving a borrowed Hyundai that had been linked to a homicide — although they said he was not a suspect in the homicide. Plowden crashed at the end of a high-speed chase, then got out of the car.
“He was confused when the cops got out,” one witness told the grand jury. “Dennis was just looking around like he was lost.”
Officers at the scene said they were yelling for Plowden to show his hands and that he had been reaching his right hand into his pocket. An officer later recovered packets of what was believed to be heroin.
Plowden had been on his way to deliver Christmas gifts to his mother in East Germantown, his family said.
“He was unarmed,” Plowden’s grandmother, Stacy McCoy, told the Inquirer shortly after the shooting. “They shot him like a godda — ed dog.”
“They could have stun-gunned him. They didn’t have to do a kill shot,” McCoy said. “They murdered my grandson like all the other Black kids out here.”
Earlier in 2017, Ruch shot another man while on duty, and returned to the work a month later. That suspect had been armed.
John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, said in a statement Friday that the union would back Ruch.
“We will represent former police officer Eric Ruch Jr. against these serious charges,” McNesby said. “Our attorneys will review the allegations and appropriately defend this officer. Officer Ruch Jr. is entitled to due-process and we believe the judicial system will protect his rights to a fair trial.”
