Philly police broke up disorderly crowd of teens near South Philly carnival Friday

Philadelphia police say they responded to a crowd of “500 unruly juveniles” at a carnival at 7th and Packer Ave. in South Philadelphia around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A police report issued Saturday said that a large fight involving juveniles appeared to cause the ruckus.

No injuries were reported.

The Southeast Youth Athletic Association’s 2023 Easter Carnival, which kicked off Thursday, is located near baseball fields at 7th St. and Packer Ave. The carnival runs through next Saturdaywith “exciting rides for all ages” as well as games, food, and prizes for visitors.

According to police, there were also large gatherings by the nearby Live! Casino and the stadium area.

Police said the carnival was shut down and crowds were cleared by 9:55 p.m.

A 14-year-old teen was arrested on the 3200 block of Darien Street, which is near the carnival, for disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

On Wednesday night, a similar incident involving teens took place in the Fashion District. A few hundred teens gathered around the mall in a “disorderly” fashion, according to police. Three teens were cited for disorderly conduct and another was cited for carrying an airsoft gun. Police said one officer reported injuring his knee while chasing after a suspect in that incident.