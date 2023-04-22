Philadelpha man charged with attempted murder in Montco police-involved shooting

A Philadelphia man was arrested on charges of attempted murder Saturday after he allegedly attacked a Cheltenham Township police officer and then suffered a bullet wound when the officer’s gun discharged accidentally, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Calvin Yim, 27, of the 2400 block of South 6th Street, also was to be charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest in the incident in the Glenside section of the township, the DA’s office said.

The office gave the following account:

Shortly after 9 a.m. police received a call about a “suspicious” person walking along Twickenham Road. The investigating officer, who was not identified, got out of his patrol car and approached Yim.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the officer said, “What’s up buddy?” Yim responded: “Hey,how you doing?”

When the officer asked Yim to sit down to talk, Yim punched him in the face and elsewhere in the head and tried to grab the officer’s gun. As they wrestled for control, the gun went off, with a bullet hitting Yim in the shoulder, the DA’s office said.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for head wounds and released.

As a matter of procedure in a police-involved shootings, the DA’s office said it would investigate the circumstances involving the discharge of the weapon

An arraignment for Yim was pending Saturday.