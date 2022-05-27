An apparent explosion rocked a residential street in Pottstown on Thursday evening, claiming the lives, destroying at least one property and damaging others.

At least two people were confirmed dead and three others were trapped in rubble, a Montgomery County official told NBC10. Still others were injured but authorities did not have an exact number.

Debris was strewn around Washington and Hale streets, according to photos of the scene. The residential neighborhood is a few blocks away from Pottstown High School.

Police and fire were on the scene late Thursday evening.

Residents on the scene reported hearing the loud noise and feeling the explosion.

One man who said he lives about a mile away felt it in his home.

“Felt like a sumo wrestler jumped and fell over in our kitchen,” said the man. He drove to the scene of the explosion and saw what looked to him like hundreds of people milling around, trying to figure out what happened.

Other residents told television news reporters at the scene that they also felt the explosion blocks away.

This is a developing story and will be updated.