A 17-year-old Philadelphia girl has been charged with the August slaying of a 25-year-old man and the attempted murder of another teenager in Pottstown, Montgomery County and Pottstown officials announced Saturday.

Officials said that Jahme Barnes, for whom a warrant had been issued on Aug. 29, the day after the incident, was arrested at a residence in the 2300 block of North Lambert Street in Philadelphia. The wounded teenager was identified only as J.H.

In addition to the murder and attempted-murder counts, Barnes was charged with aggravated assault and multiple firearms violations. Cellphone evidence revealed that the shootings occurred during the commission of a robbery, officials said, thus she also was charged with robbery.

Another person involved in the incident was arrested on Sept. 1, they said.

When Pottstown police arrived at the scene late on the night of Aug. 28, officials said, they found blood stains and several fired cartridge casings.

A few minutes later, they said, two shooting victims arrived by separate private vehicles at Pottstown Hospital, where Dakari Rome was pronounced dead and J.H. was treated and released.

After Barnes was arraigned, she was remanded to the Montgomery County Youth Center without bail: No bail is available is available for those charged with first-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.