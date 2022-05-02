The Philadelphia Parking Authority on Monday announced a resolution to cancel the controversial $10.8 million debt it lodged against the city’s cash-strapped School District of Philadelphia last year, ending a months-long flashpoint between public school advocates and parking officials.

In a reversal, the PPA said canceling the seven-figure repayment request was the right thing to do, and it was made possible by some tweaks to pension and health care benefits for retired PPA personnel.

“This is a legal and responsible resolution for all parties that benefits the school children of Philadelphia,” PPA chairwoman Beth Grossman said, in a statement.

» READ MORE: PPA tells the cash-strapped Philadelphia school district to pay back $11.3 million

Each year, the PPA cuts both the city and school district a slice of its on-street parking revenue. The PPA said it contributed more than $53 million to the district between 2015 and 2020, and nearly triple as much to the city. The profit-sharing is mandated by a 2004 agreement that solidified Republican control over the state-run parking authority.

Those payments dried up after the pandemic obliterated parking revenue. Then, in December, the PPA claimed it overpaid the district by a hefty sum — and asked the district to pay back what advocates said amounted to the annual salaries for more than 100 teachers.

Despite pressure from school advocates and City Councilmember Helen Gym, PPA officials maintained that they not only had a right to seek money the authority had overpaid, but that it was legally required.

“Like all governmental agencies, because the PPA is bound by existing laws and accounting procedures, it cannot just dismiss the overpayment,” PPA spokesperson Martin O’Rourke said in February.

By foregoing two years’ worth of contributions to its retirement health care trust fund and tweaking a pension liability adjustment, the PPA can now “legally eliminate the overpayment” — as well as pay the city an additional $859,000. City finance director Rob Dubow called it a “reasonable conclusion.”

The multimillion dollar dispute erupted under the leadership of former PPA executive director Scott Petri, who was fired in March amid concerns over the agency’s finances and management. (Petri resigned before the board officially voted to terminate him.)

The agency is conducting a search for a permanent director, with longtime PPA general counsel Dennis Weldon currently serving as interim leader.

In a statement, Uri Monson, chief financial officer for the School District of Philadelphia, said the district also looked forward to “maintaining a cooperative relationship” with the city and PPA going forward.

“This is a good outcome for the District that ensures we can focus on devoting resources to meeting the needs of the students of Philadelphia,” Monson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.