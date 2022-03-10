The Philadelphia Parking Authority on Thursday ousted executive director Scott Petri amid months of turbulence at the state-controlled agency.

PPA spokesperson Martin O’Rourke confirmed the board’s decision but declined to comment on the reasons behind the abrupt removal, calling it “a personnel issue.”

“As of Friday, he will no longer be the executive director,” O’Rourke said.

Petri could not immediately be reached for comment. O’Rourke said PPA General Counsel Dennis Weldon will “step in and assume the responsibilities” of executive director, while the board has said it will conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.

The decision comes just over four years after the scandal-rocked parking authority elevated Petri to the role. A Republican attorney from Bucks County, Petri served as a state representative in Pennsylvania’s 178th District until he was tapped in 2017 to replace former PPA director Vincent J. Fenerty Jr., who resigned following two sexual harassment scandals.

Petri’s ouster also follows months of turbulent news for the authority.

In December, the Inquirer reported on the PPA’s unusual request for the school district to refund $11.3 million that the authority called an overpayment from years prior, and City Council has since called for a probe into the agency’s finances. In January, news broke that the Philadelphia International Airport was looking to take control of its lucrative parking operation that the PPA had run for nearly half a century.

PPA board chairwoman Beth Grossman wrote to the agency’s employees on Thursday morning that the board would conduct a national search for a new director.

In a letter reviewed by the Inquirer, Grossman did not give a reason for Petri’s sudden removal, but she said: “A major goal of the PPA as we move forward will be to create meaningful community partnerships as swell as stopping the privatization of essential family-sustaining jobs at Philadelphia International Airport.”

Grossman said she and the rest of the board were “committed to a smooth transition” and asked employees for their “continued cooperation and patience.”

Reached by phone, Grossman declined to comment and referred questions to O’Rourke.

This is a developing story and will be updated.