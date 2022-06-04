A pregnant woman was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Port Richmond and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where doctors delivered her baby, police said.

The baby was reported in stable condition around noon Saturday.

According to police, the mother, said to be in her early 20s, was shot once in the head around 1:15 a.m. at Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane. She was taken to Temple, where she was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. and her baby was delivered, police said.

No additional details about the child or the mother were immediately available.

No arrest has been made. An investigation continues.

The killing came less than a week after a Chester County man allegedly shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend and another woman during a domestic dispute last Sunday in Coatesville. The unborn child did not survive.

Mamadou Kallie, 23, has been charged with murder, murder of an unborn child, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses.

And on Nov. 20, Jessica Covington, 32, was shot multiple times in the head and stomach on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section, while she was unloading baby shower gifts from her vehicle outside her home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.