A woman seven months pregnant who was shot in the head, a 6-year-old boy grazed by a stray bullet, and four people injured in a drive-by shooting were among at least 15 shooting victims in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday, police said.

The violence occurred over about 21 hours, from noon on Friday through 9:30 a.m. Saturday, leaving at least three dead. Police reported no arrests.

The shootings happened as gun violence continues to surge in the city, with 338 homicides and 1,149 shooting victims as of Thursday — 3% more than the same date last year, which ended in a record 562 homicides.

The pregnant woman, said to be in her 20s, remained in extremely critical condition Saturday at Temple University Hospital.

It was shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday when at least two people — including one armed with a powerful rifle — started shooting at her and a 15-year-old boy while they sat in a white Honda on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street in North Philadelphia, said Inspector D.F. Pace.

The teenager died a short time later, Pace said.

Police found 43 spent shell casings at the crime scene.

Friday’s shootings had begun just after noon when the 6-year-old boy was grazed in the arm by a wayward bullet on the 1600 block of Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in stable condition. The gunman drove away in a U-Haul, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., three men were shot on the 900 block of Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.

One of them, 75, was driving a car when he was shot possibly three times in the left arm, police said. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition. The other two victims, who were outside of the car, were a 25-year-old man shot twice in the left arm, and a 31-year-old man shot in the back and right arm. Police said they were at Temple in stable and critical condition, respectively.

Just before 7 p.m., police reported that an unidentified man in his 20s was sitting in a car on the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike in East Germantown when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., three men and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting on the 5300 block of Charles Street in Frankford, and the suspect’s vehicle matched one recently taken in a carjacking, police said.

The woman, 32, was shot several times in the neck and left arm and was in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. A 39-year-old man shot in the face and several times throughout the body was also in critical condition at the same hospital. A 33-year-old man shot twice in the right leg was in stable condition at Temple, and another man in his 30s was shot in the chest and twice in the right leg. He was in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale.

The violence continued at 12 a.m. Saturday with a shooting on the 3000 block of B Street in Kensington, where a 29-year-old man was shot in the left hip and struck in the head with a firearm, police said. He was transported to Temple in stable condition.

A minute later, on the 4700 block of Leiper Street in the city’s Frankford section, a 37-year-old man was shot in the left ankle. He was in stable condition at Jefferson Frankford Hospital, police said.

At 3:49 a.m. on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia, an 18-year-old man was shot in the left rib cage and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

And at 9:35 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the buttock on the 700 block of Loudon Street in Olney. He was in stable condition at Einstein, police said.