Preston & Steve will remain on the air at 93.3 WMMR through 2030 after signing a multiyear contract extension with the station, Beasley Media Group has announced.

As a result of the eight-year extension, hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison will celebrate their 25th year on air at WMMR come 2030. The show began airing on the station in May 2005, and has been the top-rated morning show in the Philadelphia region ever since.

“Amongst the multitude of things we have to feel blessed for, the fact that we will be able to continue to work for a company we are proud of alongside people we respect and admire is beyond humbling,” Elliot and Morrison said in a joint statement. “We could not be more excited.”

The pair began working together at 103.9 WDRE in the mid-90s, when Elliot hosted an afternoon show at the station, and Morrison would do live spots from Manayunk’s River Deck Cafe. They were paired together as hosts, and continued at WDRE until the station changed formats in 1997.

In May of 1998, they began broadcasting the Preston, Marilyn & Steve show at Y100 alongside former co-host Marilyn Russell. In May of 2005, they took the show over to MMR, where they head up the 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. time slot alongside veteran show staffers Casey “Casey Boy” Fosbenner, Marisa Magnatta, Kathy Romano, and Nick McIlwain. They last signed a multiyear extension with the station in 2019.

“Since the day we bought WMMR, our goal has been to have Preston and Steve be a part of the station and the Beasley family for as long as they’d like to be,” Beasley Media Group president Bruce Beasley said. “This is a huge step in that direction. They are truly the ‘gold standard’ by which you can measure all other shows.”

In 2018, Elliot and Morrison spoke with The Inquirer for their 20th broadcasting anniversary, saying that they’ve spent so much of their careers at WMMR because they “love what this station represents.”

“When we finally landed here, we obviously knew what a big deal ‘MMR was,” Elliot said. “They are playing current rock music still, and it’s the longest-lasting rock radio station in the United States. How f—— cool is that?”

Last year, Elliot and Morrison were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. The pair regularly organizes philanthropic efforts such the annual “I Bleed for Preston and Steve” event, which has been recognized as the nation’s largest single-day blood drive. Their “Camp Out for Hunger,” similarly recognized as the nation’s biggest single-site food drive, gathered 2.3 million pounds of food and more than $1 million for Philabundance last year.

“Recent studies highlight the essential role personalities play in radio’s future,” said Beasley vice president of talent development and WMMR program director Bill Weston. “Having the Preston and Steve Show locked in as WMMR’s morning show is just fantastic news.”