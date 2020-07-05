Several hundred peaceful demonstrators on Sunday briefly took over the Vine Street Expressway, though unlike a similar protest last month, police allowed the action to move forward without using tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets.

The marchers gathered Sunday at City Hall to protest the police department’s widely denounced actions on I-676 on June 1. They then proceeded northward, accompanied by officers on bicycles, and entered the expressway, where police had stopped traffic.

The protesters later exited the highway via a ramp at 22nd Street.

The protesters called for the resignation of Mayor Jim Kenney over the June 1 debacle, when police boxed in demonstrators on the expressway and rained tear gas down on them. Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw later apologized for the police tactics, calling the use of force that day “unjustifiable” and admitting that they had offered incorrect and uncorroborated explanations for why officers needed to respond with force.

An officer who was accused of ripping face masks off kneeling protesters to douse their faces with pepper spray was suspended with intent to dismiss.

The protesters on Sunday shouted anti-police slogans, such as “No good pig in a racist system!”

Tear gas is fired at protesters who previously gathered on the Vine Street Expressway blocking traffic in Philadelphia on June 1, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A protest on Sunday, denouncing the police response on June 1, also blocked the expressway but ended peacefully.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
This is a developing story. Please check back for more coverage.