Philadelphia City Council adopted a final budget Thursday for the next fiscal year, ending a budget negotiation season full of uncertainty over the financial impact of COVID-19 and debate over the police budget amid protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The budget, which includes layoffs for 450 city employees, tax hikes, and cuts to several city departments, will now go to Mayor Jim Kenney for his signature before the fiscal year begins July 1. Kenney agreed to the budget deal with Council last week, which included canceling a proposed $19 million budget increase for the Philadelphia Police Department and diverting an additional $14 million into another part of the budget.
Councilmember Kendra Brooks, a member of the Working Families Party, and Republican Councilmembers David Oh and Brian J. O’Neill voted against the budget.
Brooks said she was opposed to a budget that did not significantly reduce police funding.
“I cannot accept a budget that allowed the Philadelphia Police Department to make up 15% of the total operating budget when they have failed to historically make our communities safer,” she said. “Displays of excessive force against protesters, hostility toward journalists and rallies behind violence vigilante groups has further called into question whether the PPD’s budget is justified.”
Kenney initially proposed an ambitious $5.2 billion spending plan in early March that laid out his second-term agenda to invest in education, street sweeping, and other programs. He revised his plan in May to account for a $649 million budget hole.
Plans changed again amid protests following Floyd’s death; protesters and Council members criticized Kenney for proposing a $19 million increase to the department’s budget while cutting other city services. And last week, the administration announced that the city’s budget hole due to the financial impact of COVID-19 would be $100 million more than initially anticipated.
The budget approved Thursday cut Kenney’s proposed $19 million increase for the police department budget. The police budget was cut by an additional $14 million by moving crossing guards and public safety enforcement officers out of the police department and into another section of the city’s budget.
Councilmember Allan Domb voted in favor of the budget, but said during Thursday’s Council meeting that he was “putting the administration on notice” that Council would closely watch city spending, which has increased during Kenney’s years in office.
“We must become the city everyone expects us to be,” he said.
Council also voted to increase the city’s parking tax and the wage tax for nonresident commuters. Planned reductions in the resident wage tax rate will be paused. Oh and O’Neill voted against the wage tax hike and O’Neill voted against the parking tax increase.
Council President Darrell L. Clarke said Council would likely have to reconvene to adjust the budget during the coming year, as the city continues to deal with the financial impact of COVID-19.
And other Council members vowed to continue pushing for police reforms and budget changes. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said protesters’ “efforts are not in vain,” even if they feel disappointed by the budget approved Thursday.
“Institutional racism doesn’t get eradicated by one city budget,” she said. “Achieving true racial justice in our city is going to require difficult conversations and intensive policy change.”