Zach Rehl, the longtime leader of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, was indicted Monday along with four other leaders of the organization on seditious conspiracy charges tied to the storming of the Capitol last year — a significant escalation of the Justice Department’s allegations surrounding their role in fomenting the violent assault.

Rehl, 36, had already faced charges of conspiring to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The historically rare sedition charge lodged against him and his codefendants — including Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys former national chairman and two other regional leaders of the far-right group — is the most serious accusation prosecutors have brought against any of the more than 800 people charged with playing a role in the attack.

To date, the Justice Department has levied the charge in only one other case — a sprawling indictment against Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the extremist group the Oath Keepers, and 10 other members of the organization.

It requires prosecutors to prove that the men were seeking to either overthrow the government or interfere with the execution of federal law.

Rehl, a Marine veteran and son and grandson of Philadelphia police officers, has remained in custody without bail since his initial arrest in March 2021. He could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

His attorney Carmen Hernandez said her client “maintains his innocence more so now than before.”

“My client … has never been charged or convicted of a violent offense in his life,” she said. “The latest charge — seditious conspiracy — requires use of force, and there is no allegation he did use force.”

She has previously argued that Rehl and the other Proud Boys had no intention of inciting a riot on Jan. 6 and criticized the government for failing to directly link them to any of the property damage or brawling with police officers that occurred that day.

It remains unclear what new evidence prompted the additional charges, which came in the form of a 10-count superseding indictment unsealed Monday. But the indictment lays out accusations that Rehl and the others were key forces in the days before Jan. 6 in stirring up the crowds that attacked the Capitol building.

Prosecutors say Rehl, Tarrio and Proud Boys chapter presidents Ethan Nordean, of Washington; Joseph Biggs, of Florida; and Charles Donohoe of North Carolina, encouraged members from across the country to descend on Washington that day. They used websites to raise money for travel and equipment, outfitted members with paramilitary gear and tactical vests and developed plans to avoid detection.

Though Tario was not in Washington on the day of the attack, prosecutors have said he “led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys” during the storming of the building.

Video footage from that day shows Nordean, Biggs and Rehl — wearing a camouflage “Make America Great Again” cap and carrying a Temple Owls backpack — leading a crowd of roughly 100 Proud Boys members from the Washington Monument toward Capitol security lines.

There, rioters — including another Proud Boy charged Monday, Dominic Pezzola, of Rochester, N.Y. — threw themselves into the fray brawling with police and smashing their way into the building.

Photos later surfaced showing Rehl inside the building, smoking a cigarette amid a mob of rioters carousing in the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D., Ore.)

Since the initial indictment last year, one Proud Boy lieutenant who was originally charged alongside Rehl and the other men has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government’s investigation into the group.

Authorities have also searched the homes of three other Proud Boys members — including Aaron Whallon Wolkind, Rehl’s top lieutenant and the vice president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys — though they have not yet been publicly charged.

Three other members of the Philadelphia Proud Boys — Isaiah Giddings, 29, of Philadelphia; Brian Healion, 31, of Upper Darby; and Freedom Vy, 36, of Philadelphia — have also been indicted on lesser charges tied to the riot. They were not named in the new indictment Monday against Rehl and his codefendants.

As of Monday afternoon, a crowdfunding account managed by “friends and family of Zach Rehl” on the Christian website GiveSendGo — popular among far-right extremist organizations — had raised more than $43,300 in contributions for his family.

Leading up to the insurrection, a GiveSendGo account under Rehl’s name raised more than $5,500 for travel to the Jan. 6 event.

This is a developing story and will be updated.