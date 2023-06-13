- How to Philly
Philadelphia public pools open this week: Is your local pool on the list?
Summer is here and so are public pools. Over 60 pools will be opening between June and July, find the closest one to you.
Philadelphia’s public pools are opening this week. Beginning June 14, you can cool off at your neighborhood’s closest swimming pool. Six pools will open by the end of the week, and the rest are set to open on a rolling basis through mid-July.
After months of looking for lifeguards, expanding training hours, and offering a $1,000 bonus to recruits, Parks and Recreation will open 61 out of its 70 public pools this season.
Opening hours vary on each opening day date, so check the city’s Finder Map before making your way to the pool. For folks living in an area where two swimming pools are close by, keep in mind they might operate on a split schedule.
The following are the current opening days for each pool, but dates may change depending on staff availability.
When do pools open for summer?
Wednesday, June 14
Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool: 743 N. 48th St.
Hunting Park Pool: 900 Hunting Park Ave.
Samuel Pool: 3539 Gaul St.
Thursday, June 15
Marian Anderson Pool: 740 S. 17th St.
Friday, June 16
Jacobs Pool: 4500 Linden Ave.
Kelly Pool: 4231 Lansdowne Dr.
Saturday, June 17
Feltonville Pool: 4726-4700 Ella St.
Ford Pool: 609 Snyder Ave.
Morris Estate Pool: 1610 W. Chelten Ave.
Sunday, June 18
Houseman Pool: 5091 Summerdale Ave.
Lackman Pool: 1101 Bartlett St.
Monday, June 19
Lawncrest Pool: 6000 Rising Sun Ave.
Pleasant Pool: 6720 Boyer St.
Tuesday, June 20
Bridesburg Pool: 4625 Richmond St.
Mander Pool: 2140 N. 33rd St.
Mitchell Pool: 3700 Whitehall Ln.
Wednesday, June 21
Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool: 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy.
Northern Liberties Pool: 321 Fairmount Ave.
Scanlon Pool: 1099 E. Tioga St.
Thursday, June 22
American Legion Pool: 6201 Torresdale Ave.
Friday, June 23
Jardel Pool: 1400 Cottman Ave.
Kendrick Pool: 5822 Ridge Ave.
Saturday, June 24
Francisville Pool: 1737 Francis St.
Christy Pool: 728 S. 55th St.
Sunday, June 25
O’Connor Pool: 2601 South St.
Piccoli Pool: 1501 E. Bristol Ave.
Sacks Pool: 400 Washington Ave.
Monday, June 26
Athletic Pool: 1401 N. 26th St.
Lederer (Fishtown) Pool: 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave.
Waterloo Pool: 2502 N. Howard St.
Tuesday, June 27
C.B. Moore Pool: 2551 N. 22nd St.
Ridgway Pool: 1301 Carpenter St.
Vogt Pool: 4131 Unruh Ave.
Wednesday, June 28
Chew Pool: 1800 Washington Ave.
East Poplar Pool: 820 N. 8th St.
Shepard Pool: 5700 Haverford Ave.
Thursday, June 29
Finnegan Pool: 6801 Grovers Ave.
Lonnie Young Pool: 1100 E. Chelten Ave.
Friday, June 30
Cione Pool: 2600 E. Aramingo Ave.
Simpson Pool: 1010 Arrott St.
Saturday, July 1
Awbury Pool: 6101 Ardleigh St.
F.J. Myers Pool: 5800 Chester Ave.
Hancock Pool: 147 Master St.
Monday, July 2
Barry Pool: 1800 Johnston St.
Cherashore Pool: 851-951 W. Olney Ave.
Monday, July 3
Fox Chase Pool: 7901 Ridgeway St.
Lee Pool: 4328 Haverford Ave.
Lincoln Pool: 3201 Ryan Ave.
Tuesday, July 4
Ellis Pool (39th & Olive): 700 N. 39th St.
M.L. King, Jr. Pool: 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave.
Murphy Pool: 300 W. Shunk St.
Wednesday, July 5
Heitzman Pool: 2136 Castor Ave.
And if these pools are too far from your neighborhood, you might still be close to a sprayground. The city opened 93 spraygrounds this year, operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends until Labor Day.