Philadelphia public pools open this week: Is your local pool on the list?

Philadelphia’s public pools are opening this week. Beginning June 14, you can cool off at your neighborhood’s closest swimming pool. Six pools will open by the end of the week, and the rest are set to open on a rolling basis through mid-July.

After months of looking for lifeguards, expanding training hours, and offering a $1,000 bonus to recruits, Parks and Recreation will open 61 out of its 70 public pools this season.

Opening hours vary on each opening day date, so check the city’s Finder Map before making your way to the pool. For folks living in an area where two swimming pools are close by, keep in mind they might operate on a split schedule.

The following are the current opening days for each pool, but dates may change depending on staff availability.

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

Marian Anderson Pool: 740 S. 17th St.

Friday, June 16

Jacobs Pool: 4500 Linden Ave. Kelly Pool: 4231 Lansdowne Dr.

Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18

Houseman Pool: 5091 Summerdale Ave. Lackman Pool: 1101 Bartlett St.

Monday, June 19

Lawncrest Pool: 6000 Rising Sun Ave. Pleasant Pool: 6720 Boyer St.

Tuesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 21

Thursday, June 22

American Legion Pool: 6201 Torresdale Ave.

Friday, June 23

Jardel Pool: 1400 Cottman Ave. Kendrick Pool: 5822 Ridge Ave.

Saturday, June 24

Francisville Pool: 1737 Francis St. Christy Pool: 728 S. 55th St.

Sunday, June 25

Monday, June 26

Tuesday, June 27

Wednesday, June 28

Thursday, June 29

Finnegan Pool: 6801 Grovers Ave. Lonnie Young Pool: 1100 E. Chelten Ave.

Friday, June 30

Cione Pool: 2600 E. Aramingo Ave. Simpson Pool: 1010 Arrott St.

Saturday, July 1

Monday, July 2

Barry Pool: 1800 Johnston St. Cherashore Pool: 851-951 W. Olney Ave.

Monday, July 3

Tuesday, July 4

Wednesday, July 5

Heitzman Pool: 2136 Castor Ave.

And if these pools are too far from your neighborhood, you might still be close to a sprayground. The city opened 93 spraygrounds this year, operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends until Labor Day.