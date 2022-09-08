In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to Philadelphia, the first stop on a six-day trip around the United States in honor of America’s bicentennial celebration.

She arrived in town at Penn’s Landing just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, pulling into port in he Royal Yacht Britannia with about 45 other guests, including her husband, Prince Philip.

A whirlwind, one-day tour of the city ensued. Stops included City Hall, the Penn Mutual Building, and the Independence National Historical Park Visitor Center. She capped off her trip with a 300-person dinner party at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

And Philly even got something out of it. As part of the trip, the queen presented the city with a birthday gift for the United States: the Bicentennial Bell — a 10-ton replica of the Liberty Bell cast at London’s Whitechapel Bell Foundry, where the original Liberty Bell was made in 1752.

Here is how The Inquirer and Daily News photographers covered her time in Philly: