N.J. Rabbi Fred Neulander, convicted of a murder-for-hire plot to kill his wife, has died in prison

Fred Neulander, the former senior rabbi of a Cherry Hill synagogue who promised to pay $30,000 for two hitmen to kill his wife so he could pursue an affair with a local radio personality, has died.

His death is listed, without details, on a New Jersey Department of Corrections website. No further information was available early Friday afternoon.

Carol Neulander, 52, the mother of Neulander’s three children, was bludgeoned to death with a lead pipe in 1994 in the couple’s home.

Neulander, 82, was serving a life sentence after his conviction in 2002. An initial trial ended in a hung jury.

The case stunned the Philadelphia region and gradually morphed into a grisly piece of popular culture after being made into a true-crime musical, “A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill,” written by Matt Schatz, a former Cherry Hill resident. The musical, described by the Los Angeles Times as “charming albeit troubling” and protested by Carol Neulander’s children, had a brief run at a L.A. theater in 2022.

At Neulander’s trial, Len Jenoff, a former Collingswood resident, testified that he and an accomplice, a troubled man named Paul Michael Daniels, were hired to kill Carol Neulander. The Neulanders’ marriage had interfered with an affair the rabbi was having with Elaine Soncini.

Jenoff had confessed his role in the killing to Inquirer reporter Nancy Phillips, now an editor at the newspaper.

Neulander’s serial marital infidelities were detailed in court. During testimony, a friend of Neulander’s with a criminal record and underworld ties said the rabbi had asked him if he knew someone who could arrange for the murder of his wife.

In 2016, a state appeals court rejected a request to overturn Neulander’s murder conviction.