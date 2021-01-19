Before Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Levine to serve as Pennsylvania’s physician general in 2015, she spent two decades as a pediatrician at Penn State Health, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where she established a multidisciplinary program to treat eating disorders. She was named the commonwealth’s acting secretary of health in July 2017 and confirmed as secretary in March 2018. Prior to spearheading coronavirus-mitigation efforts in the commonwealth, Levine led the state’s response to the opioid epidemic. She also helped establish Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.