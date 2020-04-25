Levine may brush off the comments, but there’s a broader effect, said colleague and friend Adrian Shanker, who runs the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown. “I know Secretary Levine is way more concerned about adherence to public health messages than she is on baseless personal attacks," he said. "But I also know that LGBTQ people in Pennsylvania don’t deserve to see those public displays of bigotry when they’re trying to get information about staying safe.”