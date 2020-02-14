In the interview, Zienkowski said that the Radnor Enhancement Community Trust, which funded beautification projects for the I-476 gateway to the township, had wanted to retire the trust and close its fund. Because the money had to be spent in the interchange area, he suggested clearing the traffic island, roughly across from Radnor High School and King of Prussia Road, because it was overgrown and had trees infested with ash borers and lantern flies.