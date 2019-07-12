Philadelphia is barred from raising its minimum wage, due to a “pre-emption” clause added to the state’s minimum wage law in 2006. Philly is not alone: Twelve cities and counties in states including Alabama, Iowa, and Florida have passed laws raising the minimum wage but could not implement them because of similar pre-emption clauses, according to a new report from the National Employment Law Project. The report estimates that nearly 350,000 workers were barred from raises because of similar laws.