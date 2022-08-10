A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged with assaulting the mother of his four children three times this year, prosecutors said — including by striking her in the face, threatening to kill her, and breaking dishes and a car window while stealing her laptop and iPhone.

Ramon Chaulisant, 33, a 10-year veteran of the department most recently assigned to the 19th District in West Philadelphia, was arraigned over the weekend on charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and theft, according to police and court records. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Wednesday: “Both within law enforcement and in our communities, we must hold people accountable for intimate partner abuse and violence.”

Chaulisant’s children witnessed each of the three encounters, prosecutors said.

The Police Department said Chaulisant would be suspended with intent to dismiss as a result of his arrest. The police officers’ union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Chaulisant assaulted or threatened his former partner in February, April, and again last week. Prosecutors did not name the victim or say if she and Chaulisant had been married.

In the first assault, prosecutors said, Chaulisant struck the victim in her face and body, forced her down the stairs, and kicked her front door.

In the second, prosecutors said, Chaulisant called police to report the victim for trying to pick up their children, telling responding officers they would find her “face down.”

And last Monday, prosecutors said, Chaulisant, while at the victim’s home, threatened to kill her, broke dishes and a car window, then stole her laptop and iPhone.

Chaulisant was arraigned Saturday and was free on bail, court records show, though he was ordered to stay away from the victim. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing later this month.