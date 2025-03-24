A man who posed as an urgent-care nurse to sexually assault women was sentenced to prison. His victims are suing his employer.

A man who posed as a nurse in two Montgomery County urgent-care facilities and sexually assaulted more than a dozen women was sentenced Monday to five to 10 years in state prison. He is also facing lawsuits from victims aiming to hold him and the urgent-care operator accountable.

Ramon Garcia, 34, was charged in May with aggravated indecent assault, impersonating a licensed professional, invasion of privacy, harassment, and related crimes. Law enforcement learned during the investigation that the Crescentville man also recorded one woman taking a drug screening test in the bathroom and photographed another while she was wearing only a medical gown.

Garcia pleaded guilty in December to sexually assaulting and spying on a dozen patients of Carbon Health urgent cares in Jenkintown and Dresher while posing as a nurse. He was sentenced in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to five to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation. The judge heard from victims and ruled Garcia to be a sexually violent predator who will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Marvel, who prosecuted Garcia, called Monday’s sentencing a success.

”Today, we sent a defendant to jail for five to 10 years, with a lengthy period of supervision afterward, for horrific conduct, for violating the trust and personal safety of 13 women,” she said. “But most importantly, today those women had their voices heard in court. Their strength and bravery were acknowledged in public.”

Garcia’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hours before Garcia’s sentencing, one of his victims filed a lawsuit in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas against her assailant and Carbon Health.

The then-21-year-old woman — whose name isn’t disclosed in court records — arrived for an appointment at Carbon Health urgent care in Jenkintown on March 9, 2024, and met Garcia at the front desk, according to the lawsuit. He worked as a medical assistant but introduced himself as a nurse. He walked the woman to an exam room where, during a bogus check up, he groped her chest and genitals, the complaint said.

“My relationships with loved ones has changed. I’m not the same person I was,” the woman told a judge on Monday during Garcia’s sentencing. “My sense of confidence has shattered, and I view the world through a lens of fear.”

The first known assault took place in November 2023, according to the complaint. Carbon Health allowed the assaults to continue through March, when one of the victims contacted law enforcement — showing a lack of oversight or concern for safety, said Robert Lynch, an attorney who filed Monday’s complaint.

“They don’t get a pass,” Lynch said. “Right out of the gate, from victim one.”

Garcia and Carbon Health are facing three additional lawsuits in the Philadelphia court. The company operates urgent cares in seven states, including New Jersey, according to its website. The Pennsylvania locations are no longer on Carbon Health’s website.

Carbon Health declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. A spokesperson for Carbon Health did not respond to questions about its presence in Pennsylvania.

In a filing in response to an earlier lawsuit, Carbon Health said it was not liable for Garcia’s actions because he acted outside of the scope of his employment as a front-desk staffer. He misrepresented himself, which Carbon Health couldn’t anticipate, the company said.

Garcia’s behavior came to light in March 2024, when a woman told Abington Township police he had assaulted her and asked her on a date when she went to Carbon Health for a pre-employment drug screening, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Some of the women who reported assaults said Garcia told them to undress in front of him while asking about their personal lives and asking them on dates. Others said Garcia groped them during examination and touched their breasts, buttocks, or genitals.

“[Carbon Health] failed to give the most basic amount of safety and oversight to a patient who came to their facility,” said Kevin O’Brien, an attorney representing the 21-year-old victim. “The only way to put accountability on them is through the civil system.”

The woman said Monday in court that she was motivated to address the judge because she “refuses to let this define” her and wanted to ensure Garcia was held accountable.

”When I graduate from nursing school this spring, I will be the type of provider that my patients can trust, the type of provider I needed,” she said.