“The hardest thing for Jerry and myself is giving each child the attention they need at the time. You can’t parent the same way for each child.” There are chaotic stretches — that early evening tumult with Matteo up from his nap, the girls home from school, the dog racing around, Rebecca hustling to prepare dinner. And there are sweet oases, like Jerry’s one day off, when the family might gather pumpkins or make cupcakes.