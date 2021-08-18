The Archdiocese of Philadelphia on Wednesday advised priests not to assist parishioners in seeking religious exemptions to COVID vaccination mandates, taking a stand in a debate that has increasingly divided the nation’s Catholic hierarchy.

In a letter to priests, the Rev. Michael F. Hennelly, the archdiocesan vicar for clergy, stressed that the Vatican has deemed available vaccines “morally acceptable” and that the question of whether to opt out “is not one for the local church.”

“Individuals may wish to pursue an exemption from vaccination based on their own reasons of conscience,” he wrote. “In such cases, the burden to support such a request is not one for the local Church … to validate and we are not able to provide support for exemption requests on that basis.”

The policy — which came days after dioceses including New York, Los Angeles, Camden and San Diego issued similar decrees — put the archdiocese at odds with a little-known but influential local Catholic think tank that has fueled the debate for weeks.

Last month, the Overbrook-based National Catholic Bioethics Center, which advises the nation’s bishops and Catholic health care systems on issues where Catholic teaching and medical science intersect, issued a policy statement pushing back on vaccine mandates and detailing a potential religious exemption based on Catholic opposition to the use of abortion-derived cell lines in the development and testing of vaccines.

All three available vaccines used fetal cell lines at some stage of the process. Pfizer and Moderna used cells derived from abortions in the ‘70s and ‘80s only to test the vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson used cells from a 1985 abortion for research, production, and testing.

Still, the Vatican and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops approved the use of all three vaccines for Catholics while expressing some reservations about their origins. Pope Francis, who was vaccinated earlier this year, said in an interview at the time that vaccination was more than just acceptable.

“I believe that morally everyone must take the vaccine,” he said. “It is the moral choice because it’s about your life but also the lives of others.”

In its policy paper, the NCBC noted those approvals while maintaining that Catholic teaching leaves room for anyone to reject medical treatments, including vaccinations, as a matter of conscience. The center’s executive director, Joseph Meaney, issued a statement days later that critics within the church saw as opening up space for Catholics to opt out.

“At the National Catholic Bioethics Center, we have frequent contact with persons who will get a COVID vaccine only when there is one with no ties to abortion,” he wrote. “These people are clearly not ‘hesitant’ but rather unwilling to compromise their ethics or consciences.”

The center provided a form for people to print and take to their local priests to support a religious exemption for mandates.

Shortly thereafter, the Colorado Catholic Conference, an organization representing that state’s Catholic dioceses, staked out a position, saying “there is no church law or rule that obligates a Catholic to receive a vaccine” and linking to the NCBC form for those seeking exemptions.

“Vaccination is not morally obligatory and so must be voluntary,” it read.

Since then, bishops across the country have issued conflicting policies amid the broader culture-war debate that has sprung up around the issue of vaccination.

“My greatest worry is that signing this declaration thrusts our priests into the impossible position of asserting that ‘the Catholic Church’s teachings may lead individual Catholics … to decline certain vaccines when those priests recognize that Catholic teaching proclaims just the opposite,” San Diego Bishop Sean McElroy said in a letter to his priests last week advising them not to get involved in requests for religious exemptions.

In his letter to Philadelphia-area priests Wednesday, Hennelly did not preclude the idea that some Catholics may continue to find vaccination morally objectionable, but he framed it as an issue of individual conscience, “not one for the local church.”

“The Archdiocese of Philadelphia strongly recommends that all members of the Catholic community should receive the COVID-19 vaccine unless a medical reason prevents them from doing so,” he wrote, adding: “We all share a common ethical responsibility to the well-being of our fellow human beings.”

