“Any one who watches an episode of Law & Order knows that the prosecution has the burden of proving any criminal defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “Judge Hughes' instruction was unconstitutional because it seriously lowered the prosecution’s burden of proof and made it a forgone conclusion that each of these defendants would be convicted no matter how weak the evidence was. If you’re a parent and your child is dying, under this instruction it would only be reasonable doubt if you decide to withhold treatment from your child. No parent would do that."